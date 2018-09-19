DREAM EVIL's Debut Album, Dragonslayer, To Be Issued On Vinyl For First Time In November

Dragonslayer, the debut album from Swedish metallers Dream Evil, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 9th via Inner Wound Recordings. The vinyl edition is strictly limited to 500 copies (300 copies with black disc and 200 copies with white disc) worldwide.

Dragonslayer vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Chasing The Dragon"

"In Flames You Burn"

"Save Us"

"Kingdom Of The Damned"

"The Prophecy"

"The Chosen Ones"

Side B

"Losing You"

"The 7th Day"

"Heavy Metal In The Night"

"H.M.J."

"Hail To The King"

"Outro"