DREAM PATROL – “Get Back Home” Lyric Video Released

Dream Patrol, the international heavy metal/hard rock act assembled by Ronnie König and with a Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired name, has published a lyric video for the track “Get Back Home”.

“Get Back Home” is taken from Dream Patrol's second album, Phantoms Of The Past, which will be released in September 21st by Mighty Music.

The inspiration for the band name comes from the ‘80s horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, in which a demon-like creature would attack you while you were sleeping. With Dream Patrol you shall fear no more. It is a special office of combat against mind-invaders, working for you overtime, whenever you put on your headphones and start daydreaming.

The band started recording the debut album in 2016. Radim recorded all drum tracks during a two-day studio session in the summer of 2016 in Senec, Slovakia. Ronnie started recording his bass parts shortly after. The first three songs that Filip (guitar) recorded were “Dream Patrol”, “Get Back Home” and “Playing With Fire”. These three songs were used for the singer auditions. A couple of really talented singers took part in it. The band chose to have Eli Prinsen as the lead singer.

Since the line-up was completed, the band has been recording one song after the other. In spring 2018, demos were sent to record labels. Several offers from European and US labels were received. The band decided to sign a deal with Scandinavian premier rock / metal label - Mighty Music from Denmark.