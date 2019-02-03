DREAM THEATER - 14 Year-Old Multi-Instrumentalist Covers "In The Name Of God" (Video)

February 3, 2019, 2 hours ago

Owen Davey, a 14 year-old talent from Stratford, Ontario has posted his multi-instrumental cover of Dream Theater's "In The Name Of God".

Owen: "This is definitely one of my favourite Dream Theater songs. At around 8:00 minutes the instrumental solo section begins and is the main reason I chose the song so make sure to keep watching."

Owen is the youngest musician to be endorsed by Ibanez guitars, and is also endorsed by Tama drums. 



