DREAM THEATER Announce Next North American Leg Of The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory

Two-time Grammy-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are currently in the middle of a successful European tour. With three weeks left on that run, the band is turning its attention back to North America with the announcement of the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory. The next leg of the tour will kick off at the end of September and run through mid-November. The 27-date trek will see the band making stops in Louisville, KY; Cleveland, OH; Baltimore, MD; Long Island, NY; and San Jose, CA to name a few. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at dreamtheater.net.

The first leg of tour gathered plenty of critical acclaim and fan praise due in large part to the diverse setlist the band created. Dream Theater featured tracks from their latest release Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic /Sony Music) and selections from their 30-year career along with a nightly celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory that the band performed in its entirety. The band will continue that trend on the fall tour to create an evening of over 2 hours and 45 minutes of Dream Theater at their masterful best making this a concert event to not be missed.

The world has now had a chance to experience the latest release, Distance Over Time. After landing at the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart the day it was released, the album has gone on to be an instant classic among fans and critics alike. The album landed at #5 on the Top Current Album Chart and debuted at #24 on the Billboard 200. It also found a home at #2 on the Hard Music Chart and #3 on the Rock Chart. The band also garnered over 10 million total streams for Distance Over Time through release week, a career high for the band in the streaming age. The latest addition to Dream Theater’s impressive catalog is now available to purchase in various configurations, here.

Tour dates:

September

26 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

29 - Canton, OH - Canton Palace Theatre

October

1 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

2 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

5 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

6 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

8 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

9 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

12 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre - Albany

15 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post

17 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis

19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio

23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

24 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theatre

26 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

27 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center

28 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

30 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

November

1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater - Omaha

5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater - Madison

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)