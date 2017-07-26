DREAM THEATER Announce Third And Final Leg Of Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour; North American Dates Revealed

Dream Theater has announced the third and final leg of their Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, which sees the pioneering group celebrating the 25th anniversary of their milestone RIAA gold-certified album, Images & Words. The North American headline dates kick off October 25th at Oakland’s Fox Theatre. The trek takes the band throughout the US, including dates at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and L.A.’s Wiltern, as well as a stop at the Sony Centre in Toronto.

Like previous legs, the show will be presented as an “Evening with Dream Theater,” with no opening act. The tour will feature an unparalleled live set of Images & Words in its entirety, along with fan favorites from their deep, widely-acclaimed catalog.

Said founding guitarist John Petrucci of the upcoming trek, “We are so psyched to bring our Images, Words & Beyond tour to North America this fall! It's hard to believe that it's already been 25 years since Images was released! We've been having a blast playing those songs each night, and sharing memories and stories from our time in the studio back in 1992. We know that this is such an important album to so many of our fans, both old and new, so we plan on making this a really special night by playing I&W in its entirety as well as breaking out some rare material, and a few of our latest tunes, in order to make this landmark evening compete. We hope to see all of you there! Don't miss it”

Pre-sale tickets for select headline shows will be available beginning today, Wednesday, July 26th, at 10 AM (local time), followed by a public on-sale July 28th, with the remainder of the pre-sales launching one week later, August 2nd, with a public on-sales of August 4th.

For more information (and all up to the minute pre-sale and ticketing information,) visit dreamtheater.net.

Dream Theater recently concluded the European leg of the Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, playing to sold-out crowds across Europe. The upcoming North American run caps off a year-long celebration of their ground-breaking album, Images & Words. After a short break in early 2018, the band will return to the studio to begin work on a follow up to their most recent opus, The Astonishing.

Tour dates:

October

25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

29 - ABQ, NM - Kiva Auditorium

31 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

November

2 - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

3 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Palace Theatre

9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids Theatre

12 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre

14 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theater

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

16 - New York, NY - Beacon Theater

18 - Asbury, Park, NJ - Paramount Theater

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Merriam Theatre

27 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

28 - Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

29 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Aud.

December

1 - Austin, TX - Bass Hall

2 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion

3 - Houston, TX - Cullen PAC