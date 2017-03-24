DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG Featured In New Ernie Ball: String Theory Episode; Video

March 24, 2017, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal dream theater john myung

DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG Featured In New Ernie Ball: String Theory Episode; Video

String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. In this episode, Ernie Ball​ artist John Myung discusses his influences, playing bass for Dream Theater, and his Ernie Ball strings.

Dream Theater tour dates:

April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto

Featured Audio

OBITUARY - "Turned To Stone" (Relapse)

OBITUARY - "Turned To Stone" (Relapse)

Featured Video

RISE OF DISSENSION – “Lord Of The Damned”

RISE OF DISSENSION – “Lord Of The Damned”

Latest Reviews