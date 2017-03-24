DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG Featured In New Ernie Ball: String Theory Episode; Video
March 24, 2017, 29 minutes ago
String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. In this episode, Ernie Ball artist John Myung discusses his influences, playing bass for Dream Theater, and his Ernie Ball strings.
Dream Theater tour dates:
April
18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto