DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG On Performing Images And Words Album - "It’s Almost As If It’s A Way Of Reconnecting With Our Roots, What We’re About And A Moment Of Recalibrating"

Ahead of Dream Theater's concert on November 21st at the Paramount in Huntington, NY - at which they'll pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of their sophomore record, Images And Words by performing the album in its entirety - bassist John Myung spoke with Greg Prato for Long Island Pulse about the tour and Long Island’s importance to the band.

Q: How is it playing Images and Words in its entirety?

A: "It’s just a great experience for people who didn’t get to see us play that album. That was 25 years ago, so our fans are a pretty wide range in terms of age—you have little children and older adults that come out to see us. It’s really good to see when you can connect with such a vast age group…It’s important for us to go back to that particular album. That album was a breakthrough for us. And whenever you have something that has that kind of significance, it’s almost like it feels natural to go back to revisit that period. It’s almost as if it’s a way of reconnecting with our roots, what we’re about and a moment of recalibrating."

Q: When that album broke through commercially, it was during a time when the popularity of heavy metal and prog was plummeting in the U.S.

A: "I think that shows the void between what’s considered popular music, chart music and things that are selling. It’s a big thing for artists when it does happen. We got to experience what that’s like. But it’s not the complete spectrum. It’s just a layer… We were part of that other layer where we were filling a void… There wasn’t any band out there that was influenced or guided by the prog musicians like we were."

Read more at Long Island Pulse, and find Dream Theater's live itinerary here.

FreqsTV recently released the documentary they made to commemorate Dream Theater’s 25th Anniversary Tour of Images And Words (Images, Words & Beyond).

Says Producer Randy M. Salo, “John Petrucci reflects back on how the album came to fruition, the impact it had on their lives and how it still resonates with them and their fans.”

Produced by FreqsTV, the documentary was shot on location in Munich, Germany during the European leg of the Images, Words & Beyond Tour.