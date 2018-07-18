DREAM THEATER Begins Recording 14th Studio Album; Studio Video From First Day Of Drum Tracking Posted
In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. Now, the band have begun recordings for their fourteenth studio album.
Says the band: "It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"
Recently, John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions.
James LaBrie - Lead Vocals
John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Jordan Rudess - Keyboards
John Myung - Bass Guitars
Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion
(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)