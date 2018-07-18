DREAM THEATER Begins Recording 14th Studio Album; Studio Video From First Day Of Drum Tracking Posted

In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. Now, the band have begun recordings for their fourteenth studio album.

Says the band: "It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"

Watch the video below:

Recently, John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions. For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below: Dream Theater is:

James LaBrie - Lead Vocals

John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Jordan Rudess - Keyboards

John Myung - Bass Guitars

Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion



(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)