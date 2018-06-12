DREAM THEATER Challenge Fans To Create "We Are: Dream Theater" Spotify Playlists

Prog metal kings Dream Theater have issued the following challenge to the fans:

"Create your very own playlist on Spotify featuring 25-30 DT tracks and title it 'We Are: Dream Theater'. It is important that the profile and playlist are public. We will track down your playlists (using the correct title) - the playlist that collects the most followers over the week will be mirrored on our official channel! We also welcome you to make public playlists on your Apple Music, and/or Deezer accounts."

Dream Theater are gearing up to begin writing the follow-up to their 2016 album, The Astonishing. Guitarist John Petrucci has posted a video tour of the band's home away from home where the magic will happen.