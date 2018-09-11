DREAM THEATER Check In From The Studio; Keyboard Tracking For New Album Complete (Video)
September 11, 2018, an hour ago
Dream Theater have checked in from the studio with the following update:
Dream Theater are currently recording their fourteenth studio album, and recently released video from the studio.
"If you could smell my beard right now it has a nice blend of bourbon and cedar." - John Petrucci
In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. More studio videos can be seen below:
"We've finished the drum tracks and I couldn't be happier with them, a great team effort the whole way" - Mike Mangini
"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:
"It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"
John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions:For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below:Dream Theater is:
James LaBrie - Lead Vocals
John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Jordan Rudess - Keyboards
John Myung - Bass Guitars
Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion