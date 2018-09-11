DREAM THEATER Check In From The Studio; Keyboard Tracking For New Album Complete (Video)

Dream Theater have checked in from the studio with the following update:

"If you could smell my beard right now it has a nice blend of bourbon and cedar." - John Petrucci

In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. More studio videos can be seen below:

"We've finished the drum tracks and I couldn't be happier with them, a great team effort the whole way" - Mike Mangini

"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:

"It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"

John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions: For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below: Dream Theater is:

