DREAM THEATER - Distance Over Time Track-By-Track: "Out Of Reach" (Video)

Dream Theater have released a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released 14th studio album, Distance Over Time (InsideOut Music). The new clip focuses on the song "Out Of Reach":

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

The latest addition to Dream Theater’s impressive catalog is available in various configurations here.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video:

Album teaser:

Dream Theater is also planning to hit the road in support of the new album. The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)