DREAM THEATER - Distance Over Time Track-By-Track: "Pale Blue Dot" (Video)

Dream Theater have released a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released 14th studio album, Distance Over Time (InsideOut Music). The new clip focuses on the song "Pale Blue Dot":

The world has now had a chance to experience Distance Over Time,, and the album stormed the US charts in its first week.

After landing at the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart the day it was released, the album has gone on to be an instant classic among fans and critics alike. The album landed at #5 on the Top Current Album Chart and debuted at #24 on the Billboard 200. It also found a home at #2 on the Hard Music Chart and #3 on the Rock Chart. The band also garnered over 10 million total streams for Distance Over Time through release week, a career high for the band in the streaming age. The latest addition to Dream Theater’s impressive catalog is now available to purchase in various configurations, here.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel">

"Paralyzed">

"Fall Into The Light">

"Barstool Warrior">

"Room 137">

"S2N">

"At Wit’s End">

"Out Of Reach">

"Pale Blue Dot">

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video:

The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)