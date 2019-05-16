DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI - Limited Edition Art Piece Available

An extremely limited edition art piece by Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini, entitled Event Horizon Escape, is now available.

A rarity in the collection, “Event Horizon Escape” is an inverted piece (with off-white being the prevalent background color). Large in size, the piece not only showcases Mangini’s matching right and left hand rhythms, which appear near identical, the piece is also architectural by providing a blueprint of the drumset from a bird’s eye view.

Measuring 40”x 18” on canvas, there are a total of 20 in the edition. All are individually signed by Mike Mangini.

Further details here.