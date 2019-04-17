DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Posts New Video Clip Explaining Why His Cymbals Are Set "Extra, Really, Way, Way High Up"

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has posted a new video explaining why the cymbals on his kit are set so high when he performs live on stage.

Mangini: "The Zildjian cymbals are up high; way high up; really, really high up. Extra, really, way, way-way high up. Every 'thumbs down' makes me smile more on stage knowing I'm having more fun than humans are allowed in this amazing job using this fantastic gear to play new and old songs like 'Nightmare To Remember' and 'Presence Of Enemies' with all the stack sounds and dings etc... the list goes on!

Boston radio station WAAF recently decided to find out just how good of a drummer Mangini really is by having him play a kit made of buckets, pots, trash can lids and a suitcase. Check out Mangini's run through some classic Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Rush below.

Dream Theater have released an unboxing video of the limited deluxe collector's box set for Distance Over Time:

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

