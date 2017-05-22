DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Talks Collecting His Artwork In New Video

Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini has unveiled a collection of artwork titled "Symmetry Beyond Planck". In this short video, he discusses his hopes for those that collect the artwork. See Mangini's entire collection today at MikeManginiArt.com.

One of the most requested pieces so far in the collection, "Event Horizon Escape", can be seen below.

In the video below, Mangini discusses how drummers can view his artwork:

Utilizing a variety of lit drumsticks and techniques, much like a painter would use brushes with paint, Mangini has crafted this art collection for canvas built from rhythm. The collection titled Symmetry Beyond Planck showcases his unique approach to the shapes found in his drumming techniques. In the clip below, Mangini discusses how shapes and symmetry are an important component within his playing as well as his artwork:

Check out a brief video trailer for Mangini's artwork collection:

To create the artwork, Mike Mangini collaborated with art team/publisher SceneFour. Based in Los Angeles, SceneFour is committed to the creation and release of collaborative artwork with music visionaries. The mediums of rhythm-on-canvas and guitar-on-canvas are the cornerstones of Scene Four’s creative history.