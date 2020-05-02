DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Talks Social Skills In Music, Projects In The Works In New Q&A (Video)

Prudential Center recently conducted a Q&A with Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini. He discusses "social skills" in the context of a music career, as well as his favorite Van Halen album. He also discusses projects he has in the works, which includes books, videos and a solo album.

Dream Theater spoke to eonmusic in late 2019 about the transition of drummers from Mike Portnoy to Mike Mangini. The prog rock icons spoke to the site at the Progressive Music Awards in London, where they received two awards. Collecting the "International Band Of The Year" and the "Chris Squire Vitruoso" awards were guitarist John Petrucci and keyboard player Jordan Rudess.

Rudess praised Mangini saying; "He had big shoes to fill, but Mike Mangini is from another planet; he’s amazing, out of this world, and he blew us away when he came in and played our songs. The day he auditioned, we could have went on stage and played a show; it really was like that. There was no contest! The guy came in and just nailed it!"

In conclusion, Petrucci joked; "Yeah, and his name is ‘Mike’, so that helps!"

