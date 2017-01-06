DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI To Release First Collection Of Artwork

Dream Theater drummer, Mike Mangini, will be releasing his first collection of artwork, created in the rhythm-on-canvas medium. Join the interest list at mikemanginiart.com for more details and to see it before the release on February 2nd.

To create the artwork, Mike Mangini collaborated with art team/publisher SceneFour. Based in Los Angeles, SceneFour is committed to the creation and release of collaborative artwork with music visionaries. The mediums of rhythm-on-canvas and guitar-on-canvas are the cornerstones of Scene Four’s creative history.

For more details on SceneFour’s history, visit scenefour.com.