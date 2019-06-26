DREAM THEATER - Fan-Filmed Video From Z7 Summer Night Open Air Posted

June 26, 2019, 42 minutes ago

news dream theater heavy metal

DREAM THEATER - Fan-Filmed Video From Z7 Summer Night Open Air Posted

On June 23rd, Dream Theater performed at the famed Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland as part of the Summer Night Open Air. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Untethered Angel"
"A Nightmare to Remember"
"Fall Into the Light"
"Peruvian Skies"
"Barstool Warrior"
"In the Presence of Enemies - Part I"
"The Dance of Eternity"
"Lie"
"Pale Blue Dot"

Encore:
"As I Am"



Featured Audio

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

DEATH ANGEL – “Humanicide” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres “Dr. Me…” Video

Latest Reviews