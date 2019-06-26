DREAM THEATER - Fan-Filmed Video From Z7 Summer Night Open Air Posted
June 26, 2019, 42 minutes ago
On June 23rd, Dream Theater performed at the famed Z7 in Pratteln, Switzerland as part of the Summer Night Open Air. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Untethered Angel"
"A Nightmare to Remember"
"Fall Into the Light"
"Peruvian Skies"
"Barstool Warrior"
"In the Presence of Enemies - Part I"
"The Dance of Eternity"
"Lie"
"Pale Blue Dot"
Encore:
"As I Am"