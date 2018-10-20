DREAM THEATER Fans Raise $6,000 US In Less Than Six Hours For MusiCares Purchasing Limited Quantity Of Lifting Shadows Authorized Biography

Dream Theater and Rich Wilson announced on October 10th that they had partnered to donate to the MusiCares charity all of the profits from the sale of a very limited quantity of Rich’s authorized biography of the band’s first twenty years, Lifting Shadows. On October 16th the band posted the following message:

"DT fans raised almost 6K for MusiCares in less than six hours! Your response was incredibly gratifying to the band. To all who donated: enjoy your books and companion CDs, and take pride in knowing you have helped musicians in need of support, in a multitude of ways.

MusiCares is a great cause and we’re happy and again, thankful to all who participated in our efforts. If you want to donate, but didn’t get to the webstore in time, you can still donate using the button below. To read more about the boxed set and companion CD (even though they’re gone), visit the store here.

Dream Theater — along with Rich Wilson and Live Nation Concerts — thank you very much for helping us to support MusiCares!"

MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares' services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community.