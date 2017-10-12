DREAM THEATER - FreqsTV Share Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour Documentary; Video

FreqsTV have released the documentary they made to commemorate Dream Theater’s 25th Anniversary Tour of Images And Words (Images, Words & Beyond).

Says Producer Randy M. Salo, “John Petrucci reflects back on how the album came to fruition, the impact it had on their lives and how it still resonates with them and their fans.”

Produced by FreqsTV, the documentary was shot on location in Munich, Germany during the European leg of the Images, Words & Beyond Tour.

