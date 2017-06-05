DREAM THEATER - Gear Talk With Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI (Video)

Legendary Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently visited the Thomann guitar complex in Treppendorf, Germany for a workshop. In addition to a signing session, Petrucci sat down for a video interview. In Part 1, Petrucci discusses his Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitars, and the new Ernie Ball Paradigm strings. In Part 2 he taloks about Music Man, MESA/Boogie, occasional BBQs and much more.

Available below is Synth Anatomy's interview with Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess and his tech Keith Wechsler. They discuss the innovative ROLI Seaboard Keyboard with the MPE technology and how he integrates it in his setup, about music making, and music production using the iPad.