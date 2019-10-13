DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Announces Guitar Universe 3 For August 2020 In Orange County, CA

DReam Theater guitarist John Petrucci has announced details of his Guitar Universe 3.0 camp, scheduled to run from August 1st - 5th, 2020 at Hotel Irvine in Orange County, CA. Petrucci will be joined by an impressive lineup of electric and acoustic guitar players including Jason Richardson, Plini, Stig Mathison, Stephanie Bradley, Andy Wood and others.

The camp, which is billed as a four day and night summer shred intensive, is presented by Dreamcatcher Events and boasts master classes, workshops, jams, concerts, lectures, signing sessions and much more.

Petrucci: “Guitar Universe is all about sharing. It’s about people imparting knowledge, sharing thoughts and ideas about everything from technique to gear to songwriting and even to how to record. Our guest instructors this time are an international cross-section of the very best players from around the world, from Germany and the UK to Australia and Brazil and right here in the US. I think that’s both very important and very unique, to see all these incredibly different people who are making a mark in the world of guitar. The lineup is so diverse – in technique, style, and approach – campers are going to leave with such an incredible breadth of knowledge having taken in these many types of guitar approaches.”

Dream Theater is back on the road in North America on the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory. The first leg of tour gathered plenty of critical acclaim and fan praise due in large part to the diverse setlist the band created. Dream Theater featured tracks from their latest release Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic /Sony Music) and selections from their 30-year career along with a nightly celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory that the band performed in its entirety. The next leg of the tour kicks off on September 26 and runs through mid-November. The 27-date trek will see the band making stops in Louisville, KY; Cleveland, OH; Baltimore, MD; Long Island, NY; and San Jose, CA to name a few. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

North American tour dates:

October

15 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post

17 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis

19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

22 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

23 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

24 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center – Ikeda Theatre

26 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Music Hall

27 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia Performing Arts Center

28 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

30 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

November

1 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater – Omaha

5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater – Madison

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square

Photo courtesy of Dreamcatcher Events