DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI, Bassist JOHN MYUNG Talks Signature Gear In Premier Guitar Rig Rundown (Video)

In the Premier Guitar clip below, Dream Theater talk about the gear on their 2019 Distance Over Time tour, including guitarist John Petrucci’s brand-new Music Man Majesty Series signature models and bassist John Myung’s potential 2020 signature bass.

The world has now had a chance to experience Distance Over Time,, and the album stormed the US charts in its first week of release.

After landing at the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart the day it was released, the album has gone on to be an instant classic among fans and critics alike. The album landed at #5 on the Top Current Album Chart and debuted at #24 on the Billboard 200. It also found a home at #2 on the Hard Music Chart and #3 on the Rock Chart. The band also garnered over 10 million total streams for Distance Over Time through release week, a career high for the band in the streaming age. The latest addition to Dream Theater’s impressive catalog is now available to purchase in various configurations, here.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video: