DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Demos His Sterling By Music Man Majesty | MAJ100X; Video

In this new video from Ernie Ball, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci demos his Sterling by Music Man Majesty | MAJ100X.

Sterling By Music Man brings iconic Ernie Ball Music Man design guitars and basses to all levels of players at affordable prices. Some of the notable signature artists include John Petrucci, Steve Lukather, James Valentine (Maroon 5), and St. Vincent.

In another video, Petrucci demos his Sterling By Music Man JP150DFM: