DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - Ernie Ball To Unveil Music Man Majesty 2019 Signature Model This Month; Teaser Video

Ernie Ball is set to unveil the all-new 2019 Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty signature model on January 24th. Check out the teaser video below, and stay tuned for more details, coming later this month.

Dream Theater's upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, is out on February 22nd. The album showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse, and mastered by Tom Baker.

Pre-order various configurations here

Distance Over Time will be available as: Standard CD Jewel Case, Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track), 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the album on CD), Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as a Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity) and as a Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track).

Tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Fall Into The Light" video:

"Untethered Angel" studio video: