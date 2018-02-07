DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Featured In New Episode Of Ernie Ball Web Series, String Theory; Video
February 7, 2018, 2 hours ago
"It's that desire to want to create. Why do artists draw and why do writers write? Because you have to." Watch John Petrucci of Dream Theater dive into his creative process and why he’s always played with Ernie Ball.
String Theory is a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players. Watch additional episodes here.