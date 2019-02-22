DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Introduces New Majesty Signature Guitar; Video

John Petrucci shares how his new signature Majesty guitar helped shape the sound of Dream Theater’s innovative new album, Distance Over Time.

"The sounds on this new record are a result of that further pursuit of trying to make the perfect instrument even better. The Majesty is the perfect guitar. It has been crafted and created in such a way, as far as the design, the shape, the dimensions, the feel, the look, everything about it pushes the boundaries even further."

The 2019 Majesty guitar features a constructed through-neck design of mahogany and flame maple shield with black or chrome hardware (depending on the finish) and white pearl shield position markers. A polyester gloss finish is also applied to the complete instrument. The Majesty features a Music Man piezo floating tremolo bridge and Schaller locking tuners with new custom designed signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, with a push/push volume for over 20dB gain boost. Offered in a 6 and 7 string.

Available in April for North America and May worldwide.