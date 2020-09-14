DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Offers Advice For Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic - "Step Back And Try To Look At The Big Picture"; Video

Last month, Japan's Young Guitar asked their followers to send questions for Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci. They picked 10 essential questions out of many, and sent them to John. He answers each question in the video below:

Petrucci released Terminal Velocity, his first solo album in 15 years, through The Orchard Music on his Sound Mind Music record label on all digital and streaming platforms on August 28. It will be available on CD and Vinyl on October 30.

Terminal Velocity was written and produced by John Petrucci, recorded by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin and mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Killswitch Engage, Arch Enemy). The artwork was created by Sean M. Smith at Echo Designlab (Stone Sour, Hollywood Undead, In This Moment).

The album sees the return of bassist Dave LaRue (Dixie Dregs, Flying Colors) who played on John’s debut solo album and subsequent G3 tours, as well as, an eagerly anticipated reunion with former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo).

Limited colored 2LP vinyl (clear & black metallic and metallic silver & black) signed by John Petrucci, as well as signed CD digipaks (limited to 200 copies) will be exclusively available at Newbury Comics and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Terminal Velocity"

"The Oddfather"

"Happy Song"

"Gemini"

"Out Of The Blue"

"Glassy-Eyed Zombies"

"The Way Things Fall"

"Snake In My Boot"

"Temple Of Circadia"

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)