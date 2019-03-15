DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI On Former Keyboardist KEVIN MOORE - "Rumor Has It That He's Some Sort Of Doctor"

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently guested on Two Doods Reviews to discuss the band's new album, Distance Over Time. During the interview he talks about former keyboardist Kevin Moore, who left the band prior to the official release of the Awake album in 1994.

Petrucci: "Rumor has it that he's some sort of doctor or something, that he got into holistic medicine. I have not talked to him in ages. We actually grew up together. We were best friends. And after he left the band, he just went his own way. Early on after he split, we kept in touch a bit, but I have not heard from him in a long time. The only reason I know this is because some of my high-school friends and stuff stay in touch and our parents, we literally grew up together, our parents were friends."

Dream Theater have uploaded a new official animation video for "Paralyzed", a track from their recently released 14th studio album, Distance Over Time (InsideOut Music). Watch below.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Paralyzed" official animation video:

The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here