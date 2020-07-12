DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI On Working With MIKE PORTNOY For New Solo Album - "It Was Very Cathartic For Both Of Us"

It was announced back in June that Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci will release his new Terminal Velocity solo album in the fall of 2020, which features former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy on drums. Billboard caught up with Petrucci to discuss the reunion.

Petrucci: "Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me, and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do. It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years, and it really felt great. Mike’s spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn’t be happier with."

Tracklist:

"Terminal Velocity"

"The Oddfather"

"Happy Song"

"Gemini"

"Out Of The Blue"

"Glassy-Eyed Zombies"

"The Way Things Fall"

"Snake In My Boot"

"Temple Of Circadia"

Terminal Velocity is the long-awaited follow-up to Suspended Animation, released in 2005. Watch a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.