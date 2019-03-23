DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - "One Of My Greatest Musical Memories Has To Do With RUSH..."

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci recently spoke with Consequence Of Sound about the band's new album, Distance Over Time, and discussed Rush as being his biggest musical influence. Check out the interview at this location.

Petrucci: "To me, Rush was the band that changed everything. One of my greatest musical memories has to do with them because Rush was the first concert I ever went to. Back in 1982, they were on the Signals tour, they were playing the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island... I went there and had the worst seats ever. They were so far away, but I just couldn’t believe that this was a band that I was listening to all this time, and here I am in the same building as them. How was that possible? I was just blown away by the show and the production, and you can imagine what impact that had on me, eventually making that my career.”

Dream Theater have uploaded a new official animation video for "Paralyzed", a track from their recently released 14th studio album, Distance Over Time (InsideOut Music). Watch below.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Paralyzed" official animation video:

The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future.