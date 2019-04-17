DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Performs "Barstool Warrior" Riff; Video

In this video from Guitar World, John Petrucci plays one of his favorite riffs from Dream Theater's latest album, Distance Over Time, on the new Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty 2019.

Ernie Ball and John Petrucci have once again pushed the envelope with the latest Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty guitar. The sleek body style utilizes a neck-through design to give you huge sustain and killer tone. Couple that with premium tonewoods, DiMarzio pickups with onboard piezo option, a tremolo bridge, and custom switching, and you have a guitar that's ready to rock any stage.

Check out this overview video:

Petrucci shares how his new signature Majesty guitar helped shape the sound of Dream Theater’s innovative new album, Distance Over Time.

"The sounds on this new record are a result of that further pursuit of trying to make the perfect instrument even better. The Majesty is the perfect guitar. It has been crafted and created in such a way, as far as the design, the shape, the dimensions, the feel, the look, everything about it pushes the boundaries even further."

The 2019 Majesty guitar features a constructed through-neck design of mahogany and flame maple shield with black or chrome hardware (depending on the finish) and white pearl shield position markers. A polyester gloss finish is also applied to the complete instrument. The Majesty features a Music Man piezo floating tremolo bridge and Schaller locking tuners with new custom designed signature DiMarzio Dreamcatcher and Rainmaker pickups, with a push/push volume for over 20dB gain boost. Offered in a 6 and 7 string.

Available this month for North America and worldwide in May.