DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Reunites With MIKE PORTNOY On Forthcoming Solo Album; Tracklist Revealed

July 2, 2020, 6 minutes ago

news dream theater john petrucci mike portnoy heavy metal

DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Reunites With MIKE PORTNOY On Forthcoming Solo Album; Tracklist Revealed

It was announced back in June that Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci, will release his new Terminal Velocity solo album in the fall of 2020. Former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy has revealed via social media that he appears on the album, and included the tracklist. See below.

The album artwork was created by Sean Mosher-Smith at Echo Designlab.

Terminal Velocity is the long-awaited follow-up to Suspended Animation, released in 2005. Watch a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

Latest Reviews