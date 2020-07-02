DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Reunites With MIKE PORTNOY On Forthcoming Solo Album; Tracklist Revealed

It was announced back in June that Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci, will release his new Terminal Velocity solo album in the fall of 2020. Former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy has revealed via social media that he appears on the album, and included the tracklist. See below.

JOHN PETRUCCI - TERMINAL VELOCITY@JPetrucci - Guitar

Dave LaRue - Bass@MikePortnoy - Drums

⠀

TERMINAL VELOCITY

THE ODDFATHER

HAPPY SONG

GEMINI

OUT OF THE BLUE

GLASSY-EYED ZOMBIES

THE WAY THINGS FALL

SNAKE IN MY BOOT

TEMPLE OF CIRCADIA#johnpetrucci #mikeportnoy #davelarue pic.twitter.com/K48H9NniSy — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 1, 2020

The album artwork was created by Sean Mosher-Smith at Echo Designlab.

Terminal Velocity is the long-awaited follow-up to Suspended Animation, released in 2005. Watch a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.