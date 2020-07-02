DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Reunites With MIKE PORTNOY On Forthcoming Solo Album; Tracklist Revealed
July 2, 2020, 6 minutes ago
It was announced back in June that Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci, will release his new Terminal Velocity solo album in the fall of 2020. Former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy has revealed via social media that he appears on the album, and included the tracklist. See below.
JOHN PETRUCCI - TERMINAL VELOCITY@JPetrucci - Guitar— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 1, 2020
Dave LaRue - Bass@MikePortnoy - Drums
TERMINAL VELOCITY
THE ODDFATHER
HAPPY SONG
GEMINI
OUT OF THE BLUE
GLASSY-EYED ZOMBIES
THE WAY THINGS FALL
SNAKE IN MY BOOT
TEMPLE OF CIRCADIA#johnpetrucci #mikeportnoy #davelarue pic.twitter.com/K48H9NniSy
The album artwork was created by Sean Mosher-Smith at Echo Designlab.
Terminal Velocity is the long-awaited follow-up to Suspended Animation, released in 2005. Watch a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.