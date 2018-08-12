DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI's All Star Jam At Guitar Universe 2.0 Posted (Video)

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 2.0 took place on August 6th - 10th at the Mansion at Glen Cove in Glen Cove, NY. The event brought together guitarists from all over the globe for a week of collaboration, community, connection and six-string kinship.

Hosted by Dream Theater's John Petrucci, the camp featured guest instructors including Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Tony MacAlpine, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Mike Mangini, Jason Richardson, and Jon Finn along with very special guest Al Di Meola.

In the clip below, Petrucci and his band perform a super jam featuring Rusty Cooley, Jason Richardson, Tony MacAlpine, and Jon Finn on Night One of the John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 2.0.

Dream Theater are currently recording their fourteenth studio album, and have released another video from the studio.

"If you could smell my beard right now it has a nice blend of bourbon and cedar." - John Petrucci

In late 2017, Dream Theater signed with Sony Music’s progressive imprint InsideOutMusic. More studio videos can be seen below:

"We've finished the drum tracks and I couldn't be happier with them, a great team effort the whole way" - Mike Mangini

"Here’s Mike in the studio recording a short proggy bit from the new album. Yes, that will be the album take and his reward will be some delicious BBQ chicken courtesy of chef JP!:

"It's the first day of drum tracking for the new Dream Theater album here at our remote recording studio hideaway!"

John Petrucci and James LaBrie shared a quick video update from the writing sessions: For a first impression of the studio, watch John’s tour below: Dream Theater is:

James LaBrie - Lead Vocals

John Petrucci - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Jordan Rudess - Keyboards

John Myung - Bass Guitars

Mike Mangini - Drums, Percussion