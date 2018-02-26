DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - Sterling Music Man JP150 Demo Video

In the video below, John Petrucci of Dream Theater demos his Sterling by Music Man JP150 Guitar.

Sterling by Music Man brings iconic Ernie Ball Music Man design guitars and basses to all levels of players at affordable prices.

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, will revive his G3 Tour entity in 2018 beginning March 16th in Moscow and winding up on April 30th in Birmingham, playing shows in many European countries, including The UK, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more. Satriani has invited Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth to join.

Each guitarist will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show.

G3 2018 UK dates:

April

24 - Southend, UK - Cliffs Pavilion

25 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

26 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

27 - Manchester, UK - Apollo

29 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall