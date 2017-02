DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Talks Images & Words - "Twenty-Five Years Later, The Songs Are Still Fun To Play" (Video)

Spark TV recently spoke with Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci about the 25th Anniversary of their breakthrough album, Images And Words. Petrucci shares some stories and offers his thoughts on Donald Trump as the new President of the Unites States.

On February 3rd, Dream Theater brought their Images & Words 25th Anniversary tour to the Samsung Hall in Zürich, Switzerland, where they played the classic album in its entirety along with other songs from the band's extensive catalogue. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Act 1:

"The Dark Eternal Night"

"The Bigger Picture"

"Hell's Kitchen"

"The Gift of Music"

"Our New World"

"Portrait of Tracy" (Jaco Pastorius cover - John Myung solo)

"As I Am"

"Breaking All Illusions"

Act 2 (Images and Words):

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Take the Time"

"Surrounded"

"Metropolis Pt. 1"

"Under a Glass Moon"

"Wait for Sleep"

"Learning to Live"

Encore:

"A Change of Seasons"

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

February

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr

16 - Malmo, Sweden - Malmo Arena

17 - Partille, Sweden - Partille Arena

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

20 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

21 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

23 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden

24 - Stavanger - Konserthus

25 - Olso, Norway - Spektrum

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

April

18 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

20 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

22 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

29 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

30 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseum Porto