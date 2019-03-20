DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Talks Not Following Up 2005 Solo Album - "It's Something That I'm Almost Embarrassed About"

Guesting on The Everyman Podcast last month, guitarist John Petrucci talked about the possibility of releasing a second solo album:

"It's something that I'm almost embarrassed about. My first was released in 2005, and I do, as people may know from watching the G3 tours, I have plenty of material for that. So the next time I can sit down and get into a studio - when I'm not doing a DT record or touring with DT - I will record music for a solo project. I guess a follow-up if you want to call it."

Dream Theater have uploaded a new official animation video for "Paralyzed", a track from their recently released 14th studio album, Distance Over Time (InsideOut Music). Watch below.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

"Paralyzed" official animation video:

The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here