DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Talks PERIPHERY On The Jasta Show - "They Started Their Own Sub-Genre Movement"

John Petrucci of Dream Theater fame recently guested on The Jasta Show. Host and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has posted the following:

"John Petrucci joins us on the podcast today from the legendary prog band Dream Theater. We talk shredders, prog's Big 4, bringing up the next generation and even the future of the music biz itself."

Included in the discussion is Petrucci's take on Periphery and the band's guitarist Jake Bowen, who happens to be his nephew.

Petrucci: "They started their own sub-genre movement and they're doing incredibly well. They toured with us and they don't even need us. They have their own thing that's amazing."

In the video below, Petrucci demos his Sterling by Music Man JP150 Guitar.

