DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Talks Reuniting With Drummer MIKE PORTNOY For New Solo Album - "He Did A Tremendous, Spectacular Job; It Was A Lot Of Fun"

It was announced back in June that Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci will release his new Terminal Velocity solo album in the fall of 2020. Former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy announced last week via social media that he appears on the album. Speaking with the offic ial Dream Theater fan club in a live online chat, Petrucci discussed the studio reunion with Portnoy. Check out the clip below.

Petrucci: "We'd been talking a bunch and he had sort of planted the seed in my ear. I was telling him about (the new solo album) and he was, 'Well, if you need somebody, I'm available.' And it was in my head: 'I'm gonna take you up on that.' Mike came in, learned everything, added his touches and taste. He did a tremendous, spectacular job. It was a lot of fun to reunite musically and do that together. It took about six days to do. Again, he did a great job; the drums sound awesome. Dave (LaRue) recorded his stuff remotely, re-did all the bass, and it's mixed by Andy Sneap. So, the album sounds great."

The album artwork was created by Sean Mosher-Smith at Echo Designlab.

Tracklist:

"Terminal Velocity"

"The Oddfather"

"Happy Song"

"Gemini"

"Out Of The Blue"

"Glassy-Eyed Zombies"

"The Way Things Fall"

"Snake In My Boot"

"Temple Of Circadia"

Terminal Velocity is the long-awaited follow-up to Suspended Animation, released in 2005. Watch a teaser video below, and stay tuned for further details.