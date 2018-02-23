DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #2 Streaming; Video

February 23, 2018, 3 hours ago

news heavy metal riff notes john petrucci dream theater

DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #2 Streaming; Video

Guitar World presents the 6-part series, The John Petrucci Guitar Method, with legendary Dream Theater shredmaster John Petrucci.

In Episode #2, Petrucci discusses the importance of vibrato, articulation and palm muting.

In Episode #1, John discusses why he chose to become a guitarist, and remembers what it was like starting out with absolutely no knowledge of guitar!

Featured Audio

W.A.S.P. - "Doctor Rockter" (Napalm)

W.A.S.P. - "Doctor Rockter" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE ABSENCE - "A Gift For The Obsessed"

THE ABSENCE - "A Gift For The Obsessed"

Latest Reviews