DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #2 Streaming; Video
February 23, 2018, 3 hours ago
Guitar World presents the 6-part series, The John Petrucci Guitar Method, with legendary Dream Theater shredmaster John Petrucci.
In Episode #2, Petrucci discusses the importance of vibrato, articulation and palm muting.
In Episode #1, John discusses why he chose to become a guitarist, and remembers what it was like starting out with absolutely no knowledge of guitar!