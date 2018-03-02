DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #3 Streaming; Video

March 2, 2018, 6 hours ago

news heavy metal riff notes john petrucci dream theater

DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI - The John Petrucci Guitar Method Episode #3 Streaming; Video

Guitar World presents the 6-part series, The John Petrucci Guitar Method, with legendary Dream Theater shredmaster John Petrucci. In Episode #3, John discusses the importance of power chords and their slight variations.

In Episode #2, Petrucci discusses the importance of vibrato, articulation and palm muting.

In Episode #1, John discusses why he chose to become a guitarist, and remembers what it was like starting out with absolutely no knowledge of guitar.

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

Featured Video

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

Latest Reviews