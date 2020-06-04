DREAM THEATER Hosting Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory Twitter Listening Party On June 12th

Prog metal masters Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"We are excited to announce the first in a series of Twitter listening parties for our studio albums! On June 12th at 6pm EST / 12:00 midnight CET, join us in experiencing our 1999 album Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory. Here's some info on how this works:

Stream / play the album from the start at precisely 6pm EST on June 12. Use the #DreamTheaterListeningParty hashtag to get involved and share your thoughts and memories. We will be tweeting content throughout the playback duration so be sure to follow our Twitter account at twitter.com/dreamtheaternet so you don't miss anything!"





