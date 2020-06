DREAM THEATER – JORDAN RUDESS Launches New Patreon Page

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has launched a new page on Patreon.

Rudess states: “First of all, thanks so much for listening to my music and supporting my musical life.

“This time at home has been the longest stretch that I can remember ever going without having to pack a suitcase. I've been keeping myself really busy working on new music, playing livestreams and enjoying my Steinway piano. THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS!

“Today, I launched my Patreon page. If you aren't familiar with Patreon, it's a really great platform for creators to connect directly with the people who support their work. There are membership options for listeners and learners. All of my Patreon tiers include behind-the-scenes content, early access to my new music and other ways to directly connect with me.

You can choose to have access to my livestreams or join the new Wizdom Music Academy… or both!”

Check out a preview of Chopin Unleashed, his new classical rock fusion project. Rudess takes one of his favorite Chopin Nocturnes and electrifies it; the whole video can be watched for those that join his Patreon page.

The clip below features Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess playing a solo piano version of the song "When You Believe" from the 1998 film Prince Of Egypt. The song was written / composed by Stephen Schwartz.

Rudess performed a solo concert from lockdown on May 8th, which was streamed on Dream Theater’s official Facebook page. As a part of The Mercury Insurance Concert Series, the show featured Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment, and other prog rock classics.

Check out the entire show below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd)

"Act I: Scene Five: Through Her Eyes" (Dream Theater)

"Blood On The Rooftops" (Genesis)

"Moonchild" (King Crimson)

"Wait for Sleep" (Dream Theater)

"And You and I" (Yes cover - II. Eclipse)

"Hourglass" (Liquid Tension Experiment)

"Entangled" (Genesis)

"The Silent Man" (Dream Theater)

"Life on Mars?" (David Bowie)

"The Cinema Show" (Genesis - Part I)

"The Court of the Crimson King" (King Crimson)

"Soon" (Yes)

"Tarkus" (Emerson, Lake & Palmer cover) (I. Eruption)

"Act II: Scene Seven: I. The Dance of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Begin Again" (Dream Theater)

"Supper's Ready" (Genesis)

"Over the Rainbow" (Harold Arlen)