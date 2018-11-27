DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS And JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN To Perform An Evening Of Music For Two Pianos

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following update:

"It’s taken a lot of shredding, I mean practicing, leading up to this special evening, with so much new repertoire to learn, but I am beyond thrilled to be taking the stage with my dear friend, Judith Lynn Stillman. We met in the '70s when we were piano students in Juilliard’s pre-college division. Through the years, although our careers have taken very different paths, we have stayed connected in our shared love of the piano. We have literally been devoted to mastering the piano for more than 50 years each. At the very least, come to this concert to witness what that level of commitment to the piano sounds like!!"

Jordan Rudess and Judith Lynn Stillman will be performing a two-piano classical concert event. They will be playing the greats: Mozart, Brahms, and a special treat for Dream Theater fans on Saturday, December 15th.

It will take place in Sapinsley Hall at Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Providence, RI (600 Mt. Pleasant Avenue). Tickets are available here.