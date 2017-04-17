DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Composes Tribute To ALLAN HOLDSWORTH - "His Playing Influenced Everyone I Make Music With"

Legendary British guitarist and composer Allan Holdsworth has died at the age of 70. In a short statement his daughter Louise said on Facebook: "It is with heavy hearts that we notify everyone of the passing of our beloved father. We would appreciate privacy and time while we grieve the loss of our dad, grandad, friend and musical genius. We will update close friends and family when service arrangements have been made and will notify the public of an open memorial service, which all would be welcome. We are undeniably still in shock with his unexpected death and cannot begin to put into words the overwhelming sadness we are experiencing. He is missed tremendously. Louise, Sam, Emily & Rori."

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has posted a tribute to Holdsworth aong with the following message:

"Losing the one of a kind incredible guitarist, Allan Holdsworth is devasting to the music world. His playing was remarkably unique and influenced everyone I make music with. He left behind so much great music. If you are not familiar with his work, go explore and have your mind expanded!

This GeoShred clip was made as a tribute to him."

Other members of the rock and metal community took to social media to express their condolences and admiration for Holdsworth in the wake of his death.

Alan Holdsworth...RIP...Stunning Guitarist. Thoughts & Prayers To His Family, Friends & Fans... pic.twitter.com/tTDmObQwun

— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) 16 April 2017

I'm very saddened to hear about the death of Allan Holdsworth today. He was a huge influence on my playing as... https://t.co/gUzIYxlEjd

— John Petrucci (@JPetrucci) 16 April 2017

Rest in peace, my brother Allan pic.twitter.com/drfLxTCev1

— Tony MacAlpine (@tonymacalpine) 16 April 2017

Very sad to hear about the loss of Allan Holdsworth. We were just at NAMM together for ISP! A brilliant guitarist & innovator. God Bless you

— MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) 16 April 2017

Huge loss, true genius. His music went over heads at times (mine 2 admittedly) but brilliant uncompromising & impactful RIP#AllanHoldsworth pic.twitter.com/6H6tiKe2gn

— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) 16 April 2017

R.I.P. Allan Holdsworth. You remain an enormous inspiration to me. Your beautiful music will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/UEpuqCTm8s

— Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) 16 April 2017

Holdsworth, born in Bradford, England in 1946, embarked on a solo career as composer and bandleader exclusively in 1979. Holdsworth’s career as producer, bandleader, and lead composer is documented in a new box set called The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever, featuring a 28-track selection of favorites on his label Eidolon Efformation featuring material from 1982 through 2003.

Holdsworth has been recognized by many of the world’s most accomplished and unique rock and jazz guitar virtuosos. Luminaries including Eddie Van Halen, Carlos Santana, Frank Zappa, Pat Metheny, John McLaughlin, Joe Satriani, Tom Morello universally expressed reverence and astonishment at Holdsworth’s pioneering approach to his playing and vast vocabulary of “uncommon” chord voicings.

He further expanded the guitar’s orchestral potential with a range of electronic effects, then moved on to become one of the early innovators of guitar-based synthesizer controllers. In the nearly five decades Holdsworth has been touring, collaborating, and recording, he has created an immense sonic and musical legacy.

In the ‘70s he played with legendary Miles Davis drummer, Tony Williams and Cream bassist Jack Bruce as the band Lifetime, and toured with Soft Machine. He worked with former Yes and King Crimson drummer, Bill Bruford’s first solo project, Feels Good To Me, and subsequent recordings with Jean-Luc Ponty, and Gong. Bruford suggested Allan for the progressive-rock “supergroup,” U.K., which, along with Bruford, also featured John Wetton and Eddie Jobson.