DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Confirms New Solo Album For April 2019 - "It Has All Kinds Of Cool Guests Playing On It"

Speaking with 8dio, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess discussed the variouos steps of his career and his forthcoming solo album. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Rudess: "So there’s a lot of things going on these days – actually just yesterday I was in the studio, the final day of mixing my new solo album which is coming out on Mascot Records in April. We’re not quite at the point where I’m announcing to name and all the details of the album but I am saying that it’s that I have a new solo album, it’s in the progressive rock vibe and I’m very excited about it – It has all kinds of cool guests playing on it.

Today my engineer is delivering the final CD to check everything about it, but I haven’t done one like this in a while, the last album I did that was related was probably the one called The Road Home, which was a collection of my favorite progressive rock tunes that I re-did, re-arranged. Before that I had an album called Rhythm of Time which was also very progressive. So this is kind of like a follow-up along those lines, some years later but It’s the big work. There’s actually a thirty-three minute song on it, so it’s really ‘proggy’. I also did some singing on the album too, and there’s a progressive-kind of blues track on it, with a very special guest who will be announced soon. I’m really excited…



And so that’s one thing, and then in February we’re releasing the new Dream Theater album, which is called Distance Over Time. I’m really excited about that too. We’re also going to be going on tour not only supporting the new album, but we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory, which is the first album that I did with Dream Theater and it’s a very popular album so, it’s getting a lot of energy and buzz around it – I know a lot of people are gonna come out and join us and see the show, it should be really really fun."

Read the complete interview here.

Dream Theater have released a new track-by-track video for the song "Untethered Angel", featured on the band's upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time, out on February 22nd.

"During the writing and recording process of D/T, ‘Untethered Angel’ was known as ‘Song 4’ to all of us as it was the 4th song written during the sessions. However, there has always been something about this track that just begged for it to be the album opener, even long before all of the songs were written,” explains guitarist and album producer John Petrucci. “Fear is something that rears its ugly head at some point or another in all of our lives. Fear of the unknown, fear of taking chances, fear of making mistakes. If we are not careful, it can be debilitating and sadly prevent us from realizing our true potential. The world we live in can be a scary place and the thought of an uncertain future a terrifying notion, especially for today’s young people. Untethering from that fear and giving yourself up to the future’s countless possibilities is what will ultimately set you free.’”

Learn more about "Untethered Angel" in the video below:

Watch the studio-based video for the new single below.

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse, and mastered by Tom Baker.

Pre-order various configurations here

Distance Over Time will be available as: Standard CD Jewel Case, Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track), 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the album on CD), Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as a Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity) and as a Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track).

Tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

In-The-Studio videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Teaser: