DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Demos New Friktion Software Synth From Reason Studios (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checekd in with a new demo video:

"Reason Studios has released Friktion. It is a software synth based on physical modeling. Very cool organic expressive stuff!!"

For details on Friktion go to the Reason studios website here.

Rudess has posted another video from home with the following intro message:

"Going CRAZY with some HEAVY sounds! The ROCK experimentation will be continued on Patreon."