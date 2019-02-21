DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Discusses Distance Over Time Album; New "In Conversation" Video Streaming

Dream Theater have released a new videos, in which keyboardist Jordan Rudess discusses the upcoming album, Distance Over Time, out on February 22nd via InsideOut Music. See what Jordan has to say below:

Watch more "In Conversation" clips below:

John Petrucci:

Mike Mangini:

James LaBrie:

John Myung:

Dream Theater have released an unboxing video of the limited deluxe collector's box set for Distance Over Time:

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

The latest addition to Dream Theater’s impressive catalog is now available for pre-order in various configurations here.

Distance Over Time will be available as:

- Standard CD Jewel Case

- Special Edition Digipak (incl. 1 bonus track)

- 180g Gatefold 2LP Edition (incl. 1 bonus track, an 8-page-LP-booklet & the entire album on CD)

- Ltd. Edition Artbook (incl. 1 bonus track, 5.1 mix with video animations, instrumental mixes & high res files of the album, stems for “Untethered Angel”, extended liner notes, additional artwork incl. photos from the writing session and additional video content), as

- Deluxe Collector’s Box Set (incl. lenticular cover card, Artbook, 180g 2 LP Gatefold Edition with exclusive artwork and exclusive white vinyl, exclusive picture 7”, 60 x 60 cm poster, 10 art cards, slipmat, patch, pin and a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity)

- Digital Album (incl. 1 bonus track)

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video:

Album teaser:

Dream Theater is also planning to hit the road in support of the new album. The Distance Over Time Tour of North America kicks off on March 20th in San Diego, CA. The tour will run for seven weeks before wrapping up in Mexico City on May 4th. Select European festival dates for the summer are already announced with more dates being added and announced in the near future. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here