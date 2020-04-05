DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS' GeoShred Play App Available For Free Download; Live Online Tutorials Announced

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following update:

"As we unite around the globe to fight this pandemic together, it's more important than ever to social distance and stay home. The team with GeoShred wants to play our part in keeping your spirits lifted and your creativity flowing, through this time of uncertainty. From now through April 17th (2020) GeoShred play will be available for download free of charge.

We have certainly found solace and healing through the power of music and we hope it can do the same for you. Be well and safe everybody and have a great time shredding."

Jordan Rudess will give provide GeoShred Play tutoring on Facebook Live on the following days and times here.

Sunday, April 5th

5:00pm GMT • 12:00pm EST • 9:00am PST

Tuesday, April 7th

5:00pm GMT • 12:00pm EST • 9:00am PST

Friday, April 10th

5:00pm GMT • 12:00pm EST • 9:00am PST