DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Launches GeoShred Play; Video Available

Check out Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess' new virtual instrument GeoShred Play, now available via the iTunes App Store. Go to this location for details.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to Rudess. He discussed his classical training as a child, his induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History, how he joined Dream Theater, their latest album The Astonishing, the departure of Mike Portnoy and the bands future plans.

When asked about the future plans for Dream Theater, and a possible new album, Rudess reveals: "We have been on the road for almost two years and now we are going to take a break and go to the studio and make a new album around May and see what happens."

Watch below: